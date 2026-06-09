13-year-old-boy arrested in deadly shooting of Seattle teen

The Brief A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Rainier Valley. The shooting occurred on May 29 inside an apartment in the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. The suspect turned himself in on June 4 to the South Precinct.



Seattle police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood, according to police.

The suspect turned himself in to the South Precinct on June 4, and was arrested.

What we know:

On May 29 at about 11:31 p.m., dispatchers received reports of an accidental shooting in an apartment near 6000 Martin Luther King Jr Way South.

Officers arrived on scene and found the 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center by Seattle Fire Department medics in critical condition. Despite lifesaving efforts from Harborview staff, the teen died from his injuries on May 31.

The Seattle Police Department Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and later identified the 13-year-old as the suspect.

On June 4 at about 7:37 a.m., the suspect, accompanied by a family member, turned himself in. He was transported to the Homicide Unit before being booked into Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center for investigation of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

King County prosecutors charged the teen boy with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-2500.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Police Department.

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