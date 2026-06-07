22-year-old crashes into Kitsap County, WA deputy's patrol car

A deputy in Kitsap County was in for a surprise while conducting a traffic stop in the Poulsbo area over the weekend.

Timeline:

On Saturday, the deputy was investigating a suspected DUI driver when another driver came up from behind and crashed into the back of the patrol car. This happened around the Luoto Road offramp for Highway 3.

The 22-year-old driver said he saw the flashing lights but, in the darkness, had misjudged the lane, according to a post from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement found no evidence of impairment.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office shares photos of June 6, 2026 crash site into patrol vehicle

While the deputy was out of the patrol vehicle at the time and uninjured, the 22-year-old driver did have minor injuries following the crash.

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