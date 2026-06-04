Bellevue, WA police raid 'OnlyFans house' in human trafficking investigation

The Brief Bellevue police arrested one person in an ongoing human trafficking investigation tied to a rental property known as the "OnlyFans house." Neighbors reported recurring large parties with allegations of underage drinking, assaults and other disturbances that drew hundreds of people. Investigators are still examining possible trafficking involving minors, and police say more updates are expected as the case continues.



Bellevue police arrested a person as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation tied to a rental property labeled the "OnlyFans house."

What we know:

The property off Southeast 44th Place was searched after multiple neighbors filed complaints over parties that were held in the house, including concerns of underage drinking, assaults and other issues.

A Bellevue police patrol car parked outside the nuisance "OnlyFans house" on June 4, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The parties were reportedly promoted on social media, required paid admission, and attracted hundreds of people, all gathering in the quiet cul-de-sac.

After receiving weeks of complaints, Bellevue Police launched an investigation. They determined that there was a possibility that human trafficking was happening involving underage kids.

What they're saying:

"The renters of this house identified this house as an 'OnlyFans house.' This is a house that they were using to bring in individuals to perform for OnlyFans, as well as inviting strangers into the home. At times, multiple hundred people would be in this home partying," said Officer Seth Tyler with the Bellevue Police Department.

FOX 13 spoke to one of the concerned neighbors, who asked to remain anonymous because she still has a lot of safety concerns.

"This is every weekend, every Friday, Saturday night. It's loud. We're doing cleanup every Sunday morning, sweeping broken glass, picking up debris. We're up at 2:30 in the morning helping people find their Ubers because their cars have been towed," she said.

A Bellevue police officer walks towards the entrance of the nuisance "OnlyFans house" on June 4, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Bellevue police are now implementing a strict zero-tolerance enforcement detail at the property. Officers will be stationed outside for any future gatherings, enforcing laws regarding noise, parking, underage drinking, and assault.

"Bellevue is not the place to do it because we will arrest you and hold you accountable," Officer Tyler warned.

The landlord of the property is in the process of evicting the current tenants, according to Bellevue PD.

Bellevue Police say they will have an update for neighbors on the ongoing investigation.

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