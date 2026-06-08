Seattle nurse, US park ranger dies on duty climbing Mount Mckinley in Alaska

Robin Pendery has died while working as a mountaineering ranger with the National Park Service on Mount Mckinley (known locally as Denali) in Alaska. On June 4, she fell into a crevasse near Foot Camp, about 14,000 feet up the 20,310-foot mountain.

Robin's ties to the Pacific Northwest

Local perspective:

In addition to her national park work, the 33-year-old Enumclaw native worked as an emergency nurse in Seattle, and for the Northwest Avalanche Center, also in Seattle.

NWAC statement following news of Robin Pendery's death.

What they're saying:

"NWAC is heartbroken to report the death of our friend and colleague, Robin Pendery. On Thursday, June 4th, Robin was working as a climbing ranger on Mt McKinley/Denali when she fell into a crevasse.

Robin has been an integral part of our community for years, working as a professional observer at NWAC, a member of the Crystal Mountain avalanche forecasting program, and a guide for Alpine Ascents International.

We want to extend our deepest sympathies to Robin’s family, friends, and community."

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, ALASKA - MAY 13: A general view of Mount McKinley on May 13, 2025 in Denali National Park, Alaska. According to the National Park Service, the summit elevation of Mt. McKinley is 20,310 feet above sea level, making it the highes Expand

She was a heavily experienced climber and guide. Some of the significant ascents of her career include the following, according to Alpine Ascents' profile on Pendery.

Mount Rainier—Disappointment Cleaver, Emmons

Mount Hood—South Side, Reid Headwall

Mount Baker—Squak Glacier, Coleman Demming Glacier, North Ridge

Mount St. Helens—Worm Flows / Swift Glacier

Forbidden Peak—West Ridge

Eldorado- East Ridge

Sahale—Sahale Glacier

Torment-Forbidden Traverse

The site also lists her various certifications, including:

Wilderness First Responder and CPR certified

AIARE Pro Level II

LNT Trainer

NOLS Risk Management Training

AMGA Rock Guide Course

Crystal Mountain resort releases statement following Robin Pendery's death in Alaska

The statement reads, in part, "The Crystal Mountain community is heartbroken by the loss of Robin Pendery, 33, a former ski patroller and beloved member of the Pacific Northwest mountain community. Our heart goes out to her family, friends, fellow patrollers and all those whose lives she touched."

The full statement is available on the Crystal Mountain Facebook post.

One of her most recent posts to Instagram included a ski down Mount Rainier in Washington.

Statement from the National Park Service regarding the death of their seasonal mountaineering ranger, Robin Pendery

"We are heartbroken by the loss of a member of our Denali family," said Superintendent Brooke Merrell. "Our mountaineering rangers dedicate themselves to serving visitors and helping others in one of the most challenging environments in the world. Today, we mourn the loss of a valued colleague, friend and teammate. Our thoughts are with Robin’s family and loved ones."

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