Caught on camera: Pierce County, WA man uses car to stop runaway SUV

The Brief A Washington man used his car to stop an out-of-control SUV on I-5 after the driver suffered a medical emergency with a child inside. Cell phone video captured the rescue as the SUV repeatedly struck the freeway barrier before being safely brought to a stop. The driver and child were rescued without serious injury, and the bystander is now raising money to repair damage to his car.



The daring rescue of a woman who was driving out of control and crashing into the concrete divider on I-5 with a child inside was caught on camera Tuesday.

The woman was having a medical emergency while heading south on the highway near Fife. Witnesses said she'd hit another vehicle and was also striking the concrete divider repeatedly with her SUV.

Video captures the moment Paul Jackson stopped a runaway SUV on I-5. (Dantu Evans)

Erratic driving caught on camera

When the driver of the white SUV was captured on cell phone video Tuesday driving erratically on I-5 with a child in the backseat, motorists knew a hero was needed.

"It was something I didn’t really even think about. I just did it," said Paul Jackson of Roy, Washington.

He didn't have a cape that day, instead, a leather vest. He also didn't have anything like a Batmobile, but Paule came to the rescue anyway.

"My rescue car, my Batmobile, is a Kia Forte, perfect for stopping cars," he said. "Somebody had to do something."

When he saw the car cut across three lanes, he knew something was wrong.

"I saw the car bouncing on the wall," said Paul.

Video captures the moment Paul Jackson stopped a runaway SUV on I-5. (Dantu Evans)

Identifying the emergency

Paul pulled up his car closer, and he could see the woman at the wheel.

"Her face was up, out of it, eyes rolled into the back in the back of her head," said Paul.

Meantime, a young boy strapped into a child's seat looked on terrified.

"He was scared, you know. Poor kid considering. He was scared," said Paul.

So, Paul did what any superhero would and put himself in harm's way.

"Something had to happen," he said.

Taking action on I-5

"I positioned my back tire," said Paul. "I got her in front, and just kind of like pushed her on over."

Video showed the moments that he "squeezed" the SUV into a stop next to the concrete divider on the highway.

"I didn’t want anything to go south, just slowly glided her to a stop and it worked," he said.

He then got out and helped to get the car into park. He also helped to get the child to safety and stayed with the driver, other motorists assisting as well, until officers and EMTs arrived.

"This is obviously where her tire hit. It was pretty good. I was pretty impressed with myself," he said, showing the mark on his fender where there had been an impact.

Paul Jackson checks on driver who suffered a medical emergency on I-5. (Dantu Evans)

Because he was late picking up his wife's birthday cake that afternoon, he sent her some pictures as proof of his heroics.

"Proof that I wasn’t pranking. If you had to have an excuse, that would be a good one," said Paul. "Had to have proof for my wife."

Though Paul might not look like a traditional superhero, his bravery may have solidified that title for him all the same.

"God put me there to do that, you know," said Paul.

"You get so many opportunities to do things for other people, but we are so busy, you oh we have got to go to work, you got to do this, and you pass by, and you are like, ‘Oh, should I have helped that person?’," said Paul. "This was not going to be that case, I knew I was going to stop this vehicle no matter what."

Paul's family has started an online fundraiser to help with repairs to the Kia.

"I like to tell people it will buff out," said Paul.

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