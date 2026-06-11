Three arrested after armed dispute, SWAT standoff at Fife, WA motel

The Brief Three people, including a 17-year-old female, were arrested Wednesday following an armed confrontation and a brief SWAT standoff at a Fife motel. Police responded to a parking lot dispute at a Motel 6 that escalated into an assault with a firearm before a wanted 43-year-old man barricaded himself inside a room. The Metro Cities SWAT team took the armed suspect into custody peacefully after a more than two-hour standoff, and detectives later recovered two loaded handguns from the scene.



Police arrested three people, including a teenager, following an armed confrontation and a brief SWAT standoff at a Fife motel on Wednesday.

Police, SWAT arrest three people at Motel 6 in Fife

What we know:

According to the Fife Police Department, officers responded at around 1:38 p.m. to a report of a disturbance involving multiple people and a gun in the parking lot of the Motel 6 near the corner of 20th Street East and 54th Avenue East along I-5.

Police arrived within four minutes and detained several people. Officers also cordoned off the roadway and closed off access to the parking lot to investigate. It was determined that a group of people staying in one motel room had clashed with another group on the property, which resulted in an assault involving a firearm.

What they're saying:

Authorities said one of the suspects, who was armed, barricaded himself inside a motel room and refused lawful commands to surrender. Investigators found the suspect was wanted on a felony warrant for second-degree assault and was in violation of an active domestic violence no-contact order involving a family member at the scene.

After negotiations failed, the Metro Cities SWAT team was deployed due to public safety concerns. SWAT officers took the suspect into custody without further incident at 4 p.m., ending the standoff.

Detectives later executed a search warrant on the motel room, recovering a loaded Glock 9mm handgun and a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun. Police said evidence indicates one of the weapons was used during the initial parking lot assault.

Three people were arrested:

The 43-year-old man faces charges of two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, obstructing a law enforcement officer and the outstanding felony warrant.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested for first-degree assault with a firearm and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested for first-degree assault with a firearm.

The two adults were booked into the Pierce County Jail, while the teenager was taken to the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

The Milton and Puyallup Tribal police departments assisted during the response.

Though there is no ongoing threat to the public, the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Fife Police Department.

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