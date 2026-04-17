Southbound I-5 closing overnight this weekend in Fife, WA for new sign

The Brief There will be two back-to-back overnight closures on a portion of southbound I-5 in Fife over the weekend. WSDOT crews will need both nights to install a new electronic sign.



A portion of southbound I-5 will be closed overnight in Fife Friday and Saturday night, according to WSDOT.

(WSDOT)

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the purpose of the closure is to install a new electronic sign and will need two nights to do it.

Crews will close southbound I-5 from 54th Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road starting at 11 p.m. Friday night until 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Closures will resume Saturday night starting at 11 p.m. as well, and lanes will reopen Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.

WSDOT says the closure will include the 54th Avenue ramps to southbound I-5.

Detours for weekend I-5 closure in Fife, WA

(WSDOT)

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