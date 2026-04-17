Southbound I-5 closing overnight this weekend in Fife, WA for new sign
FIFE, Wash. - A portion of southbound I-5 will be closed overnight in Fife Friday and Saturday night, according to WSDOT.
(WSDOT)
The Washington State Department of Transportation says the purpose of the closure is to install a new electronic sign and will need two nights to do it.
Crews will close southbound I-5 from 54th Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road starting at 11 p.m. Friday night until 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Closures will resume Saturday night starting at 11 p.m. as well, and lanes will reopen Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.
WSDOT says the closure will include the 54th Avenue ramps to southbound I-5.
Detours for weekend I-5 closure in Fife, WA
(WSDOT)
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Family from Japan has kimonos stolen outside Seattle Center: 'Irreplaceable'
Do you recognize him? Sketch released of WA man found dead under SR 520 bridge
West Seattle homeless encampment swept despite mayor's promise
Snapchat to lay off over 90 Seattle, Bellevue employees
Off-roading for a cause, Thurston Co. Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol looking for volunteers
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.