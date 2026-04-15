West Seattle homeless encampment swept despite mayor's promise

The Brief Seattle cleared a homeless encampment at Rotary Viewpoint Park, citing safety concerns after recent violence in the area. Displaced residents say they had little notice and lost belongings, raising concerns about the city’s approach. It’s unclear how the sweep aligns with Mayor Katie Wilson’s pledge to reduce encampment removals; the mayor’s office has not responded.



City crews cleared a homeless encampment at Rotary Viewpoint Park in West Seattle on Wednesday morning, a move that critics and displaced residents say contradicts Mayor Katie Wilson’s pledge to move away from traditional sweeps.

The cleanup at the site, colloquially known as "Totem Park" off 35th Avenue, follows a recent spike in violent incidents and safety concerns in the surrounding neighborhood. While city officials categorized the action as a necessary intervention, those living on the site said they were left with few options and little time.

A West Seattle encampment is swept on April 15, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Scramble to Salvage Belongings

What they're saying:

As heavy machinery and city workers moved in to clear tents and personal property, residents reported having minimal warning to vacate the premises. For many, the sweep resulted in the loss of essential items.

"They are sweeping everyone off the property," said Ethan, a 25-year-old man who had been living at the park. "A little bit of notice to move all your stuff, get it off the property, and then if you don't have it off the property, they just throw it all away. I mean, it sucks."

Ethan noted his needs are simple — "I need clothes, I need housing" — and expressed frustration with the current outreach system. Despite attempting to utilize available services, he found the transition to traditional shelters difficult.

"They kind of just put it like put you in shelters and bounce you from shelter to shelter, and there's not always a great environment being in a shelter, especially with couples," Ethan said.

Policy vs. Practice

The sweep has raised questions regarding the administration’s stated goals. Mayor Wilson has previously signaled a shift in how the city addresses unhoused populations, emphasizing long-term solutions over displacement.

"I think this is the opposite of an out of sight, out of mind approach, right? Like we're really doing this work intentionally so that we don't have to just sweep people into other neighborhoods," Wilson stated in a previous address regarding her homelessness strategy.

However, residents and advocates argue that without immediate housing placement, these actions do exactly what the Mayor promised to avoid. Following the sweep, many individuals were seen lingering at nearby bus stops, uncertain of their next destination.

A West Seattle encampment is swept on April 15, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Safety Concerns in District 1

Big picture view:

The decision to clear the park comes amid mounting pressure from West Seattle residents and business owners. The stretch along 35th Avenue has seen a string of violent incidents, including a shooting last week where bullets struck a home and a vehicle.

Councilmember Rob Saka, who represents District 1, has been a vocal proponent of cleaning up the area, citing the safety of the broader community.

"I have a ton of empathy for the nearby small business owners nearby residence are elderly neighbors and constituents of mind that are terrified to take the bus along 35th," Saka said. "I have empathy for the parents of young kids and there's a nearby daycare. They don't want to come here anymore, so it's a complicated issue, but we need to do more. We need to do better and this is a start."

What's next:

While the park is now clear of tents, the underlying issues remain. Displaced residents like Ethan are calling for more proactive city involvement rather than just removal.

"Hopefully the city will work harder to provide more resources for people who really are proactively trying to get somewhere," Ethan said.

FOX 13 has reached out to Mayor Wilson’s office regarding how the Rotary Viewpoint Park sweep aligns with her administration’s promise to handle homelessness differently, we're still waiting to hear back.

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