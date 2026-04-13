Video shows two skiers rescued in WA's North Cascades

The Brief Two 25-year-old skiers were rescued after becoming stranded in steep terrain near the Ptarmigan Traverse in the North Cascades. Authorities said the pair was about 6,000 feet above Cascade Pass, unable to move and at risk of falling as they became increasingly cold and fatigued. Both were safely extracted by helicopter, and rescue crews later shared video of the operation.



Two skiers were rescued after becoming stranded in steep terrain in the North Cascades, and crews recently shared video of the helicopter rescue.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, on March 4 at around 4:45 p.m., search and rescue teams were notified of an incident in Skagit County near the Ptarmigan Traverse that required a helicopter rescue.

Two 35-year-old skiers became stranded in steep terrain and were at risk of falling. The man and woman were about 6,000 feet above Cascade Pass on a north-facing slop along the traverse. They were unable to move and became increasingly cold, fatigued and distressed.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Both skiers were successfully located, extracted and taken to safety.

What they're saying:

"A big thank you to the Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team and Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue for their professionalism, skill, and swift response in safely completing this mission and helping bring these individuals to safety," SCSO wrote on social media.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

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