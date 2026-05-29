The Brief Plans filed with the city show a massive warehouse could replace Wild Waves after the park closes in 2026. The proposed project includes a 1-million-square-foot industrial building on the 66-acre site in Federal Way. No tenant has been announced, and the redevelopment proposal is still in the planning stages.



Wild Waves is closing for good at the end of this summer. Now, we know what could take its place, and it's not a thrilling attraction.

A huge warehouse is planned for the 66-acre site, according to documents posted to the city of Federal Way's website.

What we know:

The re-development plan includes a 1-million-square foot industrial building that would demolish the watersides, wave pools and amusement park rides that have occupied the site since 1977.

Formally named the Podium I-5 project, the space would have about 98% warehousing capabilities and 2% office space. It has a projected base height between 35 and 55 feet, designed to accommodate standard-size long-haul tractor trailers.

Project map of the 1-million-square foot warehouse set to replace Wild Waves

It would also feature extensive concrete truck docks on its east and west sides, along with 589 parking stalls and 327 trailer storage stalls.

The backstory:

Wild Waves announced it would be shutting down operations after its 2026 season due to financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The land owner, Jeff Stock, initially said the space would be repurposed for "a project that will bring meaningful, lasting benefits to the area."

Waterslides at Wild Waves in Federal Way.

According to city documents, no current tenant for the warehouse has been identified.

Wild Waves is set to close for good on November 1, 2026.

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