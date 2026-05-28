WA's millionaires tax will likely appear on November ballot

The Brief A repeal effort targeting Washington’s new "millionaires tax" is gaining momentum and could reach the November ballot. Organizers say they have collected nearly 100,000 signatures and need about 324,000 by July 2. Gov. Bob Ferguson supports the tax and says it would fund programs for families, schools, and child care.



Washington's so-called "millionaires tax" appears to be heading to the November ballot.

The group Let's Go Washington, which is behind the initiative to repeal the millionaires tax, has gathered nearly 100,000 signatures in just about a week.

They need a little over 324,000 signatures by July 2 to get the millionaires tax on the ballot this year. Let's Go Washington is confident they will surpass that number.

What they're saying:

Governor Bob Ferguson, who pushed for the income tax, acknowledged this on social media, saying in part:

"It looks like voters will get a say on whether to maintain the tax on income over $1 million that was passed earlier this year, and I look forward to the public having their say on this important policy."

Gov. Bob Ferguson presents the "millionaires tax" bill after signing it into law on March 30, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the same post, he argued in favor of the new income tax, saying the revenue from taxing the rich would generate money to pay for more low-income families to get an annual tax credit, to investing in schools and child care programs.

Ferguson promised that as long as he is governor, he would not lower the income tax threshold capturing people making less than $1 million a year.

The other side:

Brian Heywood, the founder of Let's Go Washington, reacted to Ferguson's comment, saying in part:

"Bob Ferguson and Olympia have lost all credibility on the income tax issue. It is clear from the voices we hear signing out initiatives: no one believes him."

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