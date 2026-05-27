WA man accused of throwing rock at monk seal to appear in Hawaii federal court

The Brief A 38-year-old Covington man is scheduled to appear in Hawaii’s federal court after being accused of throwing a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal. The encounter was caught on a video that quickly spread online, showing the man declaring he was wealthy enough to pay any legal penalties. If convicted of the environmental charges, the man faces up to one year in prison and a fine of $70,000.



A Covington man accused of throwing a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal is scheduled to face a federal judge on Wednesday.

What we know:

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, was arrested on May 13 in Washington, after video of a beach encounter on Maui spread rapidly across social media.

Federal prosecutors charged Lytvynchuk with harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal, which violates both the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Featured article

Investigators say the event took place on May 5, 2026, along the shoreline in Lahaina, Maui.

People watching the seal recorded video of Lytvynchuk throwing a rock the size of a coconut at the head of a seal named "Lani" while the animal was playing with a floating log. When people on the beach stopped Lytvynchuk and threatened to call the police, he reportedly responded, "I don't care, fine me, I'm rich." In the video, he also claimed he was "rich enough to pay the fines."

By the numbers:

Hawaiian monk seals are among the rarest marine mammals on Earth. Only about 1,600 of the animals remain in the wild, and they are found exclusively on the Hawaiian Islands, where they are strictly protected by federal law.

The event drew widespread community outrage after the video began spreading online. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen later released a statement addressing the visitor's behavior, stating, "Let me be clear, this is not the kind of visitor we welcome on Maui."

What's next:

Lytvynchuk faces a maximum prison sentence of one year for each federal charge and a maximum fine of $70,000 if convicted.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Department of Justice, court documents filed in U.S. District Court, a press release by the Department of Land and Natural Resources and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Harbor seal shot in Hood Canal dies after months of rehabilitation

17-year-old shot and killed over jewelry in Parkland

1,400 Seattle area residents lose jobs amid sweeping Meta layoffs

Trump’s no-bond policy for immigrants in custody played out for years in Tacoma, WA

Late World Cup bookings expected to drive Seattle economic surge

Vancouver, BC kayaker found dead in 2022 linked to Seattle area

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.