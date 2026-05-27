Two women shot near Seattle's Atlantic neighborhood, police investigate

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting near the Atlantic neighborhood that left two women injured. Officers responding to Boren Avenue and East Yesler Way at approximately 10:11 p.m. found a 38-year-old woman shot in the thigh and a 42-year-old woman shot in the abdomen. Both victims were hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, where one remains in serious condition and the other is in critical condition while the suspect remains at large.



Police are investigating a shooting that injured two women near Seattle's Atlantic neighborhood Tuesday night.

Two women shot in Seattle

What we know:

Officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Boren Avenue and East Yesler Way at around 10:11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the thigh and a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived to take them to Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene right after the shooting. Police searched the area but could not find them.

As of Wednesday morning, the 38-year-old woman remains in serious condition while the other victim is in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation and work to determine what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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