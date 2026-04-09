100 days in: Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks surveillance camera pause

The Brief Mayor Katie Wilson has paused the use of CCTV and license plate readers for a privacy and effectiveness audit, leaving cameras "dark" even in high-traffic areas and the Stadium District. City leaders and residents are pushing for expansion to deter crime, especially ahead of the World Cup, while Wilson argues that cameras haven't been proven to prevent violence. Wilson is backing Police Chief Shon Barnes and advocating for non-armed CARE teams to diversify emergency responses as the city grapples with ongoing gun violence.



Mayor Katie Wilson marks her 100th day in office this week, a milestone reached in the heat of a polarizing debate over the intersection of public safety and digital privacy.

At the heart of the friction is Wilson’s decision to "pause" the city’s use of CCTV and Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs). While the technology is installed, the programs are currently undergoing a full audit to determine their effectiveness and impact on privacy.

The pause affects expansion in high-traffic areas, including the Central District near Garfield High School and nightlife hubs on Capitol Hill. Even as the city prepares for the World Cup, at least 20 cameras slated for the Stadium District will remain "dark" pending the audit’s results.

"We can't lean so heavily on cameras as our public safety strategy. I haven't seen any evidence that cameras really, like, deter or prevent crime," Wilson said in a one-on-one interview with FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman.

Calls for expansion

Big picture view:

The decision has met resistance from residents and business leaders who argue that a visible technological presence is a necessary deterrent.

"We need these cameras all over the city," Lawrence Evans, a District 7 resident said during public comment of a city council meeting.

Tom Graff, a member of the Belltown Business Association, echoed that sentiment, stating, "I want the program expanded not contracted."

City Councilmember Bob Kettle, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, expressed concern over the "dark" cameras, particularly as the city prepares for a global spotlight. Kettle argued that the audit must be completed before the World Cup.

"It's not best practice to have the system and just have it turned off and, you know, say, 'Hey, if we get a credible threat, we're just going to turn it on quickly'," Kettle said. He added that the city is currently in a "heightened threat environment" due to international tensions, specifically citing the Iran war.

A strategy of intent

The other side:

Despite the pressure, Wilson remains firm on conducting what she calls "intentional conversations" before committing to a permanent surveillance infrastructure.

"We really want to do that evaluation before we make decisions to expand," Wilson said. "I just don't want to be reactive, right?"

The debate comes as Seattle continues to grapple with a wave of gun violence. In neighborhoods like Rainier Beach, residents remain on edge following recent shootings. The murder of teenager Amarr Murphy-Payne remains unsolved, highlighting the urgency felt by many families.

"Speaking as a mother, like, the idea of losing the child to anything, let alone to gun violence, is just, like, so heart wrenching," Wilson said. She emphasized that the city needs to "figure out what we can do better to support families" and "do a lot more to prevent gun violence and from happening in the first place."

Leadership and alternative response

When asked if Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes is the right person to lead the department through these challenges over the next four years, Wilson expressed full support.

"I have a lot of confidence in his leadership, and I think specifically on this gun violence piece," Wilson said.

Beyond traditional policing and surveillance, Wilson is advocating for a diversification of emergency responses. She signaled strong support for the CARE team—a group of non-armed responders designed to handle crisis calls that may not require a police presence.

Wilson noted that the previous administration’s contracts with the Seattle Police Department restricted the CARE team’s utility. She is currently working with both the department and the CARE team to ensure the program is used to its fullest capacity, with plans for further expansion.

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