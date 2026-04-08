100 Days in, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson bets on ‘Emergency Housing Surge’

As Mayor Katie Wilson approaches her first 100 days in office, a milestone traditionally used to gauge the momentum of a new administration, the city's persistent homelessness crisis remains her administration’s most ambitious campaign promise—and her greatest challenge.

In a one-on-one interview with FOX 13’s Alejandra Guzman, Wilson reflected on an ambitious agenda aimed at ending the "cycle of sweeps" that has historically moved encampments from one city block to another without permanent resolution.

She framed her first three months as the groundwork for a massive shift in how the city handles its unhoused population.

What they're saying:

"I'm actually feeling great," Wilson said. "I feel like we've laid a really good foundation and also made some some really good progress."

When asked if she has delivered on the entirety of her campaign platform within the traditional 100-day window, Wilson laughed.

"After 100 days, I hope not if, if that was the case, that I was not being ambitious enough," Wilson said.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay discuss preparations and impact of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The 1,000-Unit Goal

The centerpiece of Wilson’s strategy is a rapid expansion of the city’s shelter capacity. The administration is currently "aggressively moving" to open 1,000 units of emergency housing and shelter this year.

The timeline is tight. Wilson aims to have half of those units operational by mid-year, just as the city prepares for the international spotlight of the World Cup.

However, the rapid push has drawn skepticism from some local stakeholders who fear the surge is a cosmetic fix for an international audience. In West Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, the upcoming Glassyard Commons project has sparked debate among neighboring business owners.

"Are you really cleaning them up? Are you really just kind of hiding it?" Alan Bridgman, President of Northwest Custom Interiors asked.

Wilson dismissed the idea that the housing surge is a PR move for tourists.

"I think this is the opposite of an out of sight, out of mind approach, right? Like we're really doing this work intentionally so that we don't have to just sweep people into other neighborhoods," Wilson said.

Bridging the ‘Mismatch’

While the city focuses on real estate, outreach groups argue that the human element remains the biggest hurdle. Andrea Suarez of the advocacy group We Heart Seattle noted that many unhoused individuals frequently decline the help offered to them.

"They don't want the rules," Suarez said. "They want to be able to come and go and have their friends over and do their all-night activities."

Dig deeper:

Wilson countered that the refusal of services is rarely about a preference for the streets, but rather a failure of the system to provide appropriate options. She attributed the resistance to a "mismatch of services" regarding the specific needs of individuals, such as those with pets, partners, or specific disabilities.

"There's, like, all these mismatches between the specific situations that people are in and the kinds of shelter and services we're able to provide," Wilson said. "We find that once we solve that mismatch, the vast majority of people are very happy to come inside. So that's really what we're focused on, and I think that's what's going to make us successful."

With the World Cup only 64 days away, and the end of her honeymoon period, the pressure on the Wilson administration is mounting.

The city’s residents and business owners alike are waiting to see if the promised 500 units of shelter will open their doors in time to make a visible difference on Seattle's streets.

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