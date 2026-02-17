Seattle mayor Katie Wilson tackles surveillance, homelessness in State of the City address

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson delivered her first State of the City address, focusing on homelessness, public safety and affordability. Wilson addressed encampments and surveillance cameras, calling the issue contentious while acknowledging their role in solving crimes. She also announced a renter survey on rising costs and urged business leaders to help keep families from being priced out.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson delivered her first State of the City address on Tuesday, just a month and a half into her tenure.

Wilson quickly turned to some of the city’s most pressing challenges, including homelessness and public access to shared spaces.

"We can’t get so used to the way things are that we start to feel it’s natural for so many people to be left to sleep outside every night," said Wilson. "We have to make sure that everyone can access and enjoy our parks, trails, sidewalks and other public spaces. and we cannot just keep moving people place to place."

Katie Wilson addresses the crown during her first State of the City address. (FOX 13 Seattle)

She acknowledged the complexity of handling encampments and addressed the contentious debate over the use of surveillance cameras.

"I know this is a contentious issue and I want to get it right," acknowledged Wilson.

In the packed auditorium were constituents, local leaders like Sound Transit CEO, Dow Constantine and Seattle Police Chief, Shon Barnes.

"I continue to have the concerns that I expressed during the campaign about data security and how surveillance cameras could be abused to target vulnerable communities," said Wilson. "I have also been moved by what I’ve heard from families and communities impacted by gun violence. I understand how CC-TV cameras have been a useful tool to solve crimes and can reduce profiling and protect witnesses.

Wilson devoted much of her address to affordability, emphasizing housing and the cost of living. She spoke directly to city employers and business leaders about the need to keep families from being priced out.

"So my message to Seattle’s employer community is we want you at the table," said Wilson.

After the speech, Jon Scholes, president of the Downtown Seattle Association, said the mayor’s focus resonated.

"I thought it was notable that out of the gate she talked about homeless and public safety at the Downtown Seattle Association we agree those have got to be priorities," said Scholes. "I appreciated her commitment, her energy, her urgency around those two issues."

Wilson also announced a survey for renters dealing with rising rates or junk fees. The survey is open until Friday you can access it online.

