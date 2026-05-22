Seattle police issue warning over fake charity digital payment scam

The Brief Seattle police are warning tourists and upcoming FIFA World Cup attendees about an ongoing street scam targeting digital payments. Suspects posing as youth program fundraisers use handheld payment devices or QR codes to charge victims hundreds of dollars instead of the agreed-upon donation amount. Authorities advise the public to use cash for street donations, look out for high-pressure digital payment demands, and immediately report suspected fraud to 911.



Seattle police are warning summer visitors, cruise ship passengers and upcoming FIFA World Cup attendees to be on alert for an ongoing street scam targeting digital payments.

According to detectives, suspects operating in groups of two to six are approaching people in high-traffic areas to solicit donations for underprivileged youth sports or music programs. In some instances, the individuals hand out homemade music CDs to attract potential victims.

While the interactions appear charitable, police say some of these individuals are actually seeking to steal money through credit card fraud and unauthorized digital payments.

How the scam works

Authorities report that suspects target tourists in downtown Seattle, the stadium areas and the Seattle waterfront. They ask individuals to buy a homemade CD or make a donation by running a credit card through a handheld Square device or by using a phone's tap-to-pay system.

When a victim agrees to pay, the suspects manipulate the payment device to charge hundreds of dollars instead of the agreed-upon amount. Because the suspects leave the area immediately, victims typically do not discover the theft until they check their accounts or receive a fraud alert from their bank.

Seattle police have released photos of suspects linked to more than 20 fraud cases so far. Cumulatively, the ongoing scam has cost victims thousands of dollars, including a tourist visiting for an annual convention in January who was defrauded of hundreds of dollars.

Tourists approached on the waterfront

The financial impact of the scam is significant, with individual victims reporting losses ranging from $900 to $1,200 from their accounts.

Tourists Erik and Katalin Boley stated they were approached by a group in front of Pier 56. The individuals asked for donations to support local music, a cause the couple initially wanted to support. Two of the men in that group matched the photos provided by police.

During an investigation by FOX 13, staff members posed as tourists on the waterfront and were approached immediately by men promoting their music. When the staff members stated they did not have cash, the men offered digital alternatives.

"They said we take tap, and I said, 'well I don't carry a card with me, so it's not gonna work, and he said, well you can scan our QR code,'" they said.

When confronted with police photos of the suspects, the men denied any involvement in the fraudulent activity, maintaining that they were only promoting their own musical careers.

How to Protect Your Financial Information

Seattle police advise the public to exercise extreme caution when approached for donations on the street. If you choose to donate to a street cause, authorities recommend giving cash instead of using electronic methods.

According to police, any high-pressure demand for a digital payment should be treated as a red flag. Visitors and residents are advised to walk away if an interaction feels suspicious.

"We are both very giving, give our time and our money to different organizations, so it's sad to think that somebody is scamming people like that," said resident Rose Tiller.

For those who do choose to donate via digital payment, law enforcement notes you should always demand a receipt. Anyone who feels threatened or realizes they have fallen victim to the scam should call 911 immediately.