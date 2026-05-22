Planned Parenthood launches 'just in case' abortion pills in WA, HI

The Brief Planned Parenthood affiliates in Washington and Hawaii have launched a "Just In Case" service, allowing patients aged 18 and older to obtain abortion medication in advance of pregnancy to keep on hand. The program utilizes Mifepristone and Misoprostol for use up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, and patients must undergo eligibility screening and counseling before receiving the prescription. Washington and Hawaii were selected for the rollout due to their strong legal protections, providing an alternative to travel barriers as 21 states have banned or restricted abortion access nationwide.



Planned Parenthood affiliates in Washington and Hawaii have launched a new service allowing patients to obtain medication abortion pills before they are pregnant.

The launch of "Just In Case" marks the first time a Planned Parenthood organization is offering abortion medication in advance of pregnancy. The service is available to patients 18 and older through telehealth appointments or at any of the organization's 16 health centers across the two states.

"It is a safe, simple, and effective abortion option that patients can get before they're pregnant to have on hand," Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood, said.

Planned Parenthood

Organizers say the medication aims to provide reassurance and expand access as reproductive healthcare access changes nationwide. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, 21 states have banned or limited abortion access.

How the Advance Medication Program works

The service utilizes Mifepristone and Misoprostol, the same medications used in standard medication abortions for decades. The prescription is intended for use up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, and the process takes about two days to complete.

What they're saying:

"The truth is, the typical abortion patient looks like your mom, and your sister, and your cousin, and your best friend," Dr. Colleen McNicholas, Chief of Clinical Transformation and Medical Affairs, said. Dr. McNicholas noted that patients include people of all reproductive ages, religious backgrounds, and racial demographics.

Dr. McNicholas estimates one in four women in the U.S. will have an abortion.

Patients requesting the medication undergo eligibility screening and counseling. The prescriptions are packaged with instructions, and clinicians remain available by phone daily to answer questions before and after use. "Access isn't easy for everybody, so this is a real opportunity for folks to have it at hand in their medicine cabinet, ready to go when and if they need," Dr. McNicholas said.

Misoprostol

Legal protections and direct-to-home access

Planned Parenthood executives selected Washington and Hawaii for the rollout due to the strong legal protections for abortion access existing in both states.

"We would not be providing abortion care in states where abortion is illegal," Gibron said. Gibron described the current landscape as "a healthcare crisis in this country around sexual and reproductive health care."

The advance prescriptions allow patients to secure care without facing potential future travel barriers. Dr. McNicholas noted the service ensures patients "don't have to worry about whether they're going to be able to travel even 50 miles to a clinic to get that care."

Distinction from emergency contraception

Medical officials emphasized that the advance medication is not emergency contraception. While emergency contraception works to prevent pregnancy shortly after intercourse, the "Just In Case" pills are prescribed to terminate an active pregnancy after it occurs.

The medication is designed to be utilized in the privacy of the patient's home, "mimicking a process that is very familiar to so many pregnant folks, which is miscarriage," Dr. McNicholas said.

The service can be requested as a standalone appointment or alongside routine care, such as wellness exams, cancer screenings, and STI testing.

Planned Parenthood said patients have already begun scheduling appointments since the launch of the new medication.

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