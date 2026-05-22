Seattle beach fire rules: What to know for Alki Beach, Golden Gardens

The Brief Designated beach fire pits at Alki Beach and Golden Gardens are open seven days a week on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday. All fires must be completely extinguished with water by 10 p.m. ahead of the summer park closures at 10:30 p.m. Park officials prohibit alcohol, smoking, drugs, personal fire pits, and propane rings under strict city guidelines.



Summer rules are officially in effect at a couple Seattle beaches starting Friday as the city opens designated fire pits at Alki Beach and Golden Gardens seven days a week, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation.

What we know:

Seattle Parks and Recreation announced that fire pits at both popular beaches are unlocked daily by 5:30 p.m. and are available on a first-come, first-served basis seven days a week. The official beach fire season will run through Tuesday, Sept. 7.

City officials are emphasizing strict timelines and safety guidelines for this year's season. All beach fires must be fully extinguished by 10 p.m., and park staff will be on-site to assist with putting them out. Following the fires, parking lot gates will be locked and the parks will close for summer hours at 10:30 p.m.

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Under city regulations, visitors are only permitted to light fires inside the permanently installed city fire containers. Bringing personal fire pits or using propane fire pits and rings is strictly prohibited.

Fuel for the bonfires is also heavily regulated. Only clean, dry, natural cord-wood may be burned. Gathering or removing firewood, driftwood, or materials from the park, beach, or dunes is illegal. When extinguishing a fire, visitors must douse it completely with water rather than burying it with sand.

To maintain beach courtesy and safety, alcohol, smoking, and drugs are completely banned in all park areas. Under the Seattle Municipal Code, amplified or loud music is also prohibited, and visitors are required to dispose of all trash and ashes in designated containers.

The city noted that fires will be temporarily banned during air pollution alerts, and park staff will post warning signs on-site if a burn ban becomes active.

What you can do:

Officials urge anyone who spots an illegal fire to immediately call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Parks and Recreation.

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