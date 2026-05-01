Why Alki Beach, Seattle's Golden Gardens are closing earlier for summer

The Brief Starting Friday, Alki Beach and Golden Gardens Park will begin summer hours, closing earlier at 10:30 p.m. Seattle Parks and Recreation is implementing the earlier closing times to manage late-night activity and improve safety at the popular waterfront locations.



Summer hours begin Friday at Alki Beach and Golden Gardens Park, with both locations closing earlier to manage late-night crowds.

People enjoy relaxing in the soft sand at Alki Beach in West Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Summer schedule starts at popular parks

Local perspective:

Alki Beach and Golden Gardens Park will implement a new summer schedule starting Friday, May 1. Under these new hours, the parks will open at 4 a.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. According to the City, the decision to close earlier is intended to enhance safety and better manage activity during the late-night hours.

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