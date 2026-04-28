Shots fired near Seattle mayor Katie Wilson's press conference

The Brief Gunfire struck a building near where Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson was giving a press conference on Tuesday. The mayor was announcing new investments in children and families when the Yesler Community Center was struck by gunfire. Several bullet holes were located in several of the center's windows, on the other side from where Wilson was holding her press conference.



Gunfire struck a building near where Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson was giving a press conference Tuesday afternoon in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly around 5:30 p.m. at the Yesler Community Center at 917 E. Yesler Way. Mayor Wilson had just finished outlining new investments for Seattle families when the shots rang out about 50 yards from her location.

Seattle police responded to reports of multiple people shooting near the community center. Several bullet holes were located on the other side of the community center from where Wilson was holding her press conference.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A bullet hole in a window of the Yesler Community Center on April 28, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wilson was evacuated from the area by security after the gunfire was heard. There were no reported injuries, and the bullet-riddled windows are now being boarded up.

What we don't know:

Police said witnesses saw the suspects leave the area in an unidentified vehicle. There is currently no description of the suspects.

The backstory:

Wilson was joined by city leaders and advocates, including Councilmember Maritza Rivera and Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Schuldiner, discussing her plan for the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise levy.

The plan includes serving free breakfast and lunch for all Seattle Public Schools students, expanding child care and preschool hours, and investments in mental health and apprenticeship programs.

Katie Wilson discusses new investments in children and families outside of the Yesler Community Center on April 28, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"This shooting reminds us that violence has no place in our community. Our neighbors have the right to gather, speak, and celebrate without fear of violence," said Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes. "Addressing gun violence requires us to take a whole-of- Seattle approach that includes the criminal justice system. We must work together to do more to protect each other."

The Seattle Mayor's Office released the following statement regarding Tuesday afternoon's shooting:

"Shortly following my announcement of new investments in Seattle’s children and families today, we heard gunfire. No one was injured, but it was a stark reminder of a reality too many people in this city live with every day.

"We cannot let this become normal. We must invest in opportunity, and we must continue working to keep people safe. Today’s announcement was about making those necessary investments. And in the weeks ahead, I'll share more about our comprehensive strategy to address gun violence and public safety.

"Our work, and my responsibility, is to help create the conditions where all Seattle communities can live their lives without fear."

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about the shooting, the suspects, or their vehicle is asked to call Seattle Police Department's tip line at 206-233-5000. You may remain anonymous.

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