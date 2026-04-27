Seattle police arrest felon after Capitol Hill bike dispute sparks gunfire

The Brief Seattle Police Department officers arrested a 22-year-old felon early Sunday after a reported shooting on Capitol Hill. The suspect fired a gun into the air during a dispute over a suspected stolen bicycle, then fled before being found hiding nearby with a firearm and ammunition. The suspect, prohibited from possessing guns and wanted on two warrants, was booked into King County Jail on firearm-related charges.



Police arrested a felon after a dispute and shooting over a bicycle in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.

(Seattle Police Department)

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of East Thomas Street and Harvard Avenue East at around 1:45 a.m. Officers were also informed that the suspect was running down an alley while armed with a gun.

An arrest team was formed, and the suspect was found near the scene hiding between cars. The 22-year-old was arrested without incident, and a gun was recovered with ammunition. The victim was unharmed.

Authorities determined that the two had gotten into an argument about a suspected stolen bicycle. During the argument, the suspect shot his gun into the air before both ran away.

The SPD says the suspect is a convicted felon for acts involving a deadly weapon. He is on active Department of Corrections supervision and is prohibited from having guns. The suspect also had two warrants for his arrest for obstruction and escape.

The 22-year-old was booked into the King County Jail for firearm offenses.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fircrest veteran says he was scammed of $28K from 'veteran-owned' business

Sedro-Woolley family loses home, pets in fire, community steps in to help

Lime 'devastated' by Seattle crash critically injuring 2 riders

Washington wolf population hits record high in 2025

Starbucks announces its corporate office expansion in Nashville, TN

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.