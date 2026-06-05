Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson homer as Seattle Mariners lose 7-3 to Tigers

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The Brief Gleyber Torres had three hits, and Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson homered for the Tigers in a 7-3 win over the Mariners. Bryan Woo allowed five runs on nine hits with no walks and seven strikeouts over 6 ⅓ innings. J.P. Crawford left the game in the third inning after being hit by a pitch from Framber Valdez on his right hand. X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day.



Gleyber Torres had three hits and Detroit beat Seattle 7-3 on Friday night in their first meeting since the Mariners eliminated the Tigers in the AL Division Series.

Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson homered for Detroit, which is 4-0 in June after going 9-22 in May. The Tigers are averaging eight runs during the winning streak.

The Mariners have lost two in a row after an eight-game winning streak.

Framber Valdez (3-4) got the win, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in five innings. Bryan Woo (5-4) took the loss, giving up five runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Seattle took a 1-0 in the first on three singles, but Detroit came back with three runs in the third.

With one out, Torres singled and took third on Kevin McGonigle's base hit. Dillon Dingler lifted a ball to shallow center, forcing Julio Rodriguez to play it on a hop. Torres scored, but Rodriguez threw to J.P. Crawford in time to force McGonigle at second.

That cost the Tigers a run, as Kerry Carpenter followed with a two-run homer to right.

Colt Emerson made it 3-2 with a seventh-inning homer off Drew Anderson, but a two-run double by Torres in the bottom of the inning expanded the margin to three runs.

Mitch Garver's bloop single pulled Seattle to 5-3 in the eighth, but Torkelson hit a two-run homer in the bottom half.

Crawford left the game after being hit in the hand by a third-inning pitch by Valdez.

Up next

The teams continue their three-game series Saturday. Detroit RHP Keider Montero (2-3, 3.69 ERA) was set to face RHP Bryce Miller (1-0, 1.71).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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