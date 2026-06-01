Cole Young game-winning single in 10th inning gives Seattle Mariners 3-2 win over Mets for 7th straight

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The Brief Colt Emerson and Josh Naylor hit solo home runs for the Mariners, and Cole Young's RBI single in the 10th inning gave Seattle a 3-2 win over the Mets for a seventh-straight win. Emerson Hancock pitched six strong innings for Seattle, allowing just two hits – solo home runs for Jared Young and Marcus Semien – with no walks and striking out seven. Seattle's bullpen combined for four scoreless innings, allowing no hits or walks with five strikeouts. The only runner to reach base came via a hit-by-pitch from Matt Brash in the eighth inning.



Cole Young hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Monday night for their season-high seventh straight victory.

The Mets had their four-game win streak snapped. The walk-off victory was Seattle’s third in four games as the Mariners (32-29) improved to a season-best three games over .500.

With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Young flared a single to left field off reliever A.J. Minter (0-1) to score Randy Arozarena, who started the inning as the automatic runner at second base and stole third as Patrick Wisdom struck out.

Gabe Speier (1-2) struck out two in a perfect inning for the win, including Juan Soto leading off.

The Mariners and Mets traded home runs all evening. Shortly after New York opener Austin Warren exited, rookie third baseman Colt Emerson hit a solo shot off an elevated sweeper from Mets lefty Sean Manaea to give Seattle the first run of the game.

New York tallied each of the next two runs. Jared Young led off the fifth and tied the game with a homer off Emerson Hancock for the Mets' first hit.

In the sixth, New York took the lead on Marcus Semien’s sixth home run. Semien has homered in back-to-back games after starting the season ice cold.

The Mets didn’t lead for long, though. Josh Naylor smacked his sixth homer of the year in the seventh to tie it 2-all, though he didn't stay in the game for long. Naylor experienced back spasms on the home run swing and was replaced at first base by Wisdom in the eighth.

Up next

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.69 ERA) starts Tuesday night. The Mets had not announced a scheduled starter but are expected to use an opener before turning to a bulk reliever as they did Monday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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