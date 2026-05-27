Rob Refsnyder, Julio Rodríguez 3-run homers lead Seattle Mariners to 9-1 win over Athletics
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Rob Refsnyder and Julio Rodríguez hit three-run home runs and Logan Gilbert threw six shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Athletics 9-1 on Wednesday to complete a series sweep and move into first place in the AL West.
Refsnyder hit a full-count changeup 368 feet to left field, scoring J.P. Crawford and Josh Naylor for a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Colt Emerson hit his first MLB triple in the fourth inning, driving in two runs, and Seattle added another run on a throwing error by Athletics shortstop Darell Hernaiz, extending its lead to 6-0.
Rodríguez capped the Mariners' scoring with his 10th homer of the season in the top of the eighth inning. The 418-foot shot to left-center was his eighth homer in the month of May — tied for the most the 25-year-old has hit in any month in his big league career.
Gilbert (3-4) struck out six and allowed five hits while walking two. The 29-year-old right-hander threw 91 pitches, 54 for strikes. Eduard Bazardo and Cooper Criswell worked the final three innings in relief.
Jonah Heim scored the A's lone run on a double-play groundout off the bat of Jeff McNeil in the bottom of the ninth.
Jeffrey Spring (3-6) gave up five runs on six hits in five innings for the Athletics, while striking out seven.
Seattle (28-29) moved a half-game ahead of the Athletics (27-29) in the division.
Up next
RHP Luis Severino (2-5, 4.23 ERA) starts for the Athletics in a series opener against the visiting New York Yankees on Friday.
RHP George Kirby (5-4, 3.54 ERA) starts for the Mariners in a series opener against the visiting Diamondbacks on Friday.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Ballpark Buzz: Seattle Mariners return home this weekend
Emerson Hancock's six scoreless innings lead Seattle Mariners 4-1 over Athletics
Seattle Mariners slug four home runs in 9-2 win over Athletics
Royals pounce on errors as Seattle Mariners lose 8-6
Stephen Kolek tosses complete-game shutout as Seattle Mariners stymied 5-0 in loss to Royals
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.