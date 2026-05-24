Royals pounce on errors as Seattle Mariners lose 8-6

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The Brief Salvador Perez made Seattle pitcher Bryan Woo pay for intentionally walking the bases loaded ahead of him, delivering the go-ahead, two-out single in an 8-6 Royals win over the Mariners. The Mariners committed three errors in the game with Bryan Woo, J.P. Crawford and Mitch Garver all recording throwing errors. Rookie Colt Emerson had four hits with three doubles for the Mariners in the loss. Emerson is the third Seattle player to record four hits in a game at age 20 or younger.



Salvador Perez made Seattle pitcher Bryan Woo pay for intentionally walking the bases loaded ahead of him, delivering the go-ahead, two-out single Sunday that ignited the Kansas City offense and propelled the Royals to an 8-6 win over the Mariners.

Seth Lugo (2-4) allowed a first-inning homer by Julio Rodriguez before pitching into the seventh for Kansas City. The former Cy Young runner-up allowed three runs and six hits and two walks in winning for the first time since his March 29 season debut.

Carter Jensen and Maikel Garcia also had two RBIs apiece as the Royals won consecutive games for the first time since May 9-10.

Lucas Erceg allowed three runs in the ninth in a non-save situation before finishing out the game.

Woo (4-3) allowed four runs and six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. He’d allowed just two runs over his previous 18 innings.

Royals starters came into the game on a 19-inning scoreless streak, and Lugo promptly retired leadoff man J.P. Crawford. But on his second pitch to Rodriguez, the Mariners slugger sent an 89-mph sinker into the left-field bullpen to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

It was still that way until the fifth inning, when Woo walked Michael Massey and gave up a two-strike bunt single to Kyle Isbel. Woo bounced back to retire the next two batters, then chose to intentionally walk Vinnie Pasquantino and load the bases.

Perez, who has been struggling throughout the season, slapped a two-run single through the left side of the infield to give Kansas City the lead. Jensen followed with a two-run double to make it 4-1 and knock Woo from the game.

The Royals added a run apiece in the sixth and seventh innings and two more in the eighth to put the game away.

Up next

The Mariners head to California to face the A's on Monday night with RHP Emerson Hancock (3-2, 3.07 ERA) getting the start. The Royals welcome the Yankees for a Memorial Day matinee with RHP Michael Wacha (4-2, 2.70) on the mound.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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