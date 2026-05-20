Home runs from Jhonny Pereda, Randy Arozarena carry Seattle Mariners to 5-4 win over White Sox

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The Brief Jhonny Pereda hit his first career home run, and Randy Arozarena added a two-run home run in the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon. The three runs broke a 2-2 tie and the Mariners were able to convert that into a much-needed win after Tuesday night's calamity. Arozarena scored three of Seattle's runs as he also walked, was hit by a pitch and stole a pair of bases before coming around to score on doubles from Dominic Canzone and Patrick Wisdom.



Jhonny Pereda hit his first career home run, and Randy Arozarena added a two-run home run in the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The three runs broke a 2-2 tie and the Mariners were able to convert that into a much-needed win after Tuesday night's calamity.

José Ferrer rebounded from allowing a solo home run to Randal Grichuk to lead off the ninth to convert the save with three strikeouts to seal the win.

Arozarena scored three of Seattle's runs as he also walked, was hit by a pitch and stole a pair of bases before coming around to score on doubles from Dominic Canzone and Patrick Wisdom.

Pereda's solo home run into the White Sox bullpen off left-hander Sean Newcomb was his first in 54 career games at the MLB level with the Mariners, Miami Marlins, Sacramento Athletics and Minnesota Twins. He also provided a key defensive play in the sixth inning, picking off Chase Meidroth at third base as he strayed too far away from the bag that allowed Cooper Criswell to escape a jam.

Arozarena's first run on Canzone's RBI double gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second against Chicago starter Sean Burke.

Seattle starter Emerson Hancock walked the bases loaded in the second inning before slithering out of danger. Hancock struck out Tristan Peters before getting a double play ball from Drew Romo to keep Chicago off the board for the moment.

Sam Antonacci singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single from Andrew Benintendi to tie the game at 1-1 in the third.

Arozarena scored on Widsom's double in the fourth to put the Mariners back in front. That was answered by three straight singles against Hancock in the fifth inning with Antonacci driving in Luisangel Acuña to even the game at 2-2.

Hancock exited after five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Burke also allowed two runs for Chicago over 4 ⅔ innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

After Seattle's three-run seventh gave them the lead, the White Sox clawed a run back with the help of an error in the eighth. Meidroth and Jarred Kelenic reached on a pair of one-out singles against Eduard Bazardo. A ground ball from Peters was nearly a double play only for Josh Naylor to miss the catch at first base, which allowed Meidroth to score to cut the lead to 5-3.

The error was officially given to Colt Emerson on the throw, but a scoring change to put in on Naylor would not be a surprise, as it wasn't an off-target throw.

Julio Rodríguez had the only multi-hit game for Seattle with a single and a double in his final two at-bats. Matt Brash earned the win in relief after being activated from the injured list prior to the game. Brash allowed an infield single and struck out two.

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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