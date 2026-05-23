Arlington, WA officers face gunfire at father-son domestic violence scene

Arlington police officers were met with gunfire on Saturday morning as they responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex, prompting a temporary neighborhood shelter-in-place order.

Gunfire at Arlington apartments

What we know:

Arlington police responded to a domestic violence call between a father and his adult son at the Timbers Apartments on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Arlington Police Department. Upon arrival, officers report that they were immediately met with gunfire.

The responding officers requested emergency backup from multiple law enforcement agencies to help secure the area, according to APD. During the active incident, authorities ordered nearby residents to shelter in place.

The standoff ended after the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries. Investigators did not say if the suspect was the father or son on Saturday morning.

Police confirmed that the scene has been secured and there is no ongoing danger to the public, though neighbors will notice a continued police presence during the investigation phase.

Law enforcement officials say the case is now being investigated by the Snohomish County SMART team, and the Washington State Office of Independent Investigation has been notified, as is standard for officer-involved shooting incidents.

What we don't know:

According to police, it remains unclear what specific injuries the hospitalized man sustained on Saturday. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the gunfire came directly from inside the apartment or what specific weapons were involved.

The Source: Information for this article came from an official Facebook statement released by the Arlington Police Department.

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