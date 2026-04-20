Seattle weather: Clouds increasing ahead of Tuesday showers

Clouds continued to increase throughout the day on Monday, but skies will remain dry. Another great evening for Mariners' baseball at T-Mobile Park. First pitch will be at 6:40 p.m. with an open roof for tonight's game.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day Monday. Expand

We have officially hit 8 p.m. sunsets now. Days will continue to get longer with 9 p.m. sunsets beginning June 1. Plenty of daylight to get out and enjoy our beautiful weather!

We have officially hit 8pm sunsets now, with 9pm sunsets beginning June 1st.

What's next:

A pleasant evening is forecast with overnight lows near 50 degrees around much of western Washington.

Increased clouds will keep overnight lows near 50 Monday night.

After a couple of cool, wet days on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will again dry out and warm up into the weekend.

A couple cool, wet days before we dry out and warm up again this weekend.

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