Renton, WA man charged in gruesome torture, domestic abuse case

The Brief A 26-year-old Renton man has pleaded not guilty to multiple domestic violence charges in what detectives call an extreme torture case. Prosecutors say the victim endured daily abuse for two years, suffering severe injuries before secretly texting for help. The suspect remains jailed on $1 million bail as the case moves forward; further details about the timeline and investigation are still emerging.



Veteran detectives with the Renton Police Department say it's the worst case of torture they've ever seen.

The suspect, 26-year-old Vipindeep Singh, pleaded not guilty during a court appearance today. King County prosecutors have charged him with six counts of domestic violence assault.

The backstory:

Singh was arrested April 8 after the victim was able to secretly text her sister in another state to call 911.

Court documents say, "An officer did a welfare check and upon finding their home unoccupied, located the defendant, contacted him, and observed the victim bleeding from her neck in the vehicle. She reported that on that particular night, he strangled her for what she believed to last one second, but impacted her ability to breathe and resulted in a forensic nurse reportedly observing petechiae, and that he had bent her left pinky toe back, which resulted in a fracture of her pinky."

Vipindeep Singh appears in court after being charged with six counts of domestic violence assault. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Charging documents describe daily assaults that left the victim with extensive injuries, including permanent damage to her ear, along with bruises, scratches and burn marks across her body.

Detectives say he controlled her completely, refusing to let her talk to anyone, taking her with him to work as a delivery driver.

Prosecutors wrote, "The defendant has committed some of the most horrific atrocities that can be committed in private, and has isolated her, psychologically manipulated her, and left physical scars and injuries that will never heal. His actions were deliberately cruel and served no other purpose than to engage in gratuitous violence and inflict an unfathomable amount of pain on this victim."

What they're saying:

A victim's advocate read a statement on the woman’s behalf in court, detailing the progression of the abuse.

"I will keep telling my story and never give up. I will not keep silent when it pertains to domestic violence as silence only encourages the tormentor. Vipindeep controlled every aspect of my life, what I wore, what I watched on my phone, on TV and he cut me off from my family. Vipindeep has called me every vile name possible. The beatings were violent. It all started with a slap, then two punches, two scratches to bending my fingers backwards all the way to burning my arms with a hair straightener. My hands were bent way too many times every day that they are now not functioning. My hands are frozen. I was tortured repeatedly every day and night. The abuse went on for two years every day. I still fear for my life that if he is released from jail, he would hurt me or even kill me. I am not able to sleep at night for fear of him being let out," she said.

Detectives say the victim has since been moved to a safe location.

Singh remains in custody at the King County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

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