Snapchat to lay off over 90 Seattle, Bellevue employees

The Brief Snap Inc. is laying off 95 workers in Washington, including employees in Seattle and Bellevue. The cuts are part of a larger global reduction of about 1,000 jobs, or roughly 16% of its workforce. The company says the layoffs are permanent and partly tied to a shift toward artificial intelligence.



Snapchat is laying off 95 workers in Washington, according to a recent notice sent to the state's Employment Security Department.

The layoffs affect employees in Bellevue and Seattle, with separations expected between April 16 and June 16.

FILE-The Snapchat icon is displayed on a smartphone with in the background Snapchat logo, seen in this photo illustration, on August 20, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Snap Inc. said in the notice that 56 workers in Bellevue, 37 workers in Seattle, and two remote workers will be impacted.

The social media app company said the layoffs are permanent and not tied to relocating or outsourcing Washington operations.

Dig deeper:

According to the New York Times, Snapchat's CEO sent a company-wide letter, saying that around 1,000 employees would be laid off, roughly 16% of its workforce worldwide.

The Times reports the company cited artificial intelligence as a reason for reducing its number of employees.

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