Meta plans to lay off 168 workers in WA starting in May

The Brief Meta Platforms Inc. plans to lay off 168 workers in Washington state beginning May 8, according to a WARN notice. The layoffs will affect employees in Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond, as well as remote workers based in Washington. The cuts follow earlier layoffs, including 331 Washington employees in January and more than 100 in October 2025.



Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, plans to lay off 168 workers in Washington state in May, according to a notice filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department.

In this photo illustration, the Meta logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a Facebook logo. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

The layoffs, scheduled to begin May 8, will affect employees in Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond, as well as remote workers based in Washington, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing shows.

The filing listed the action as a layoff. No additional details about the affected roles were immediately available.

In January, Meta disclosed layoffs affecting 331 employees in Washington, cutting 10% of its "Reality Labs" division. More than 100 employees in Washington were also laid off in October 2025 as the company reorganized its artificial intelligence operations.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a WARN from the state of Washington and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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