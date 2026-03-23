Police say WA man shoots kid in the chest for throwing a water balloon

The Brief A Tacoma man is accused of chasing and shooting a teen after a water balloon prank hit his car, leaving the victim seriously injured. Police say he pistol-whipped and robbed the teens before fleeing; the injured teen is expected to survive. The suspect faces multiple felony charges, with prosecutors saying attempted murder charges are still under consideration.



What began as a teenage prank ended in a near-fatal shooting and a $150,000 bail for a 31-year-old Tacoma man.

Majeed Guerry, a four-time convicted felon, appeared in court on Monday facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he chased down a group of teenagers who threw a water balloon at his car.

Majeed Guerry

The backstory:

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Feb. 28. A group of teenagers were driving through Tacoma, throwing water balloons. Investigators report that when the teens hit Guerry’s car, some water entered through an open window and got him wet.

Authorities say Guerry chased the teens to a dead-end street near the Tacoma dump.

A Violent Confrontation

Once the teens were cornered, the situation turned violent. Court documents detailed a series of rapid-fire crimes.

Guerry allegedly pistol-whipped the teenager who threw the balloon, then shot the same victim in the chest. Then, investigators said he robbed the group of $100 in cash.

Miraculously, the shooting victim is expected to survive.

The Investigation

Following the assault, police say Guerry immediately drove to a local casino.

Detectives were able to use a network of surveillance cameras to track his movements throughout the day, eventually linking him to the crime scene.

Tacoma Police arrested Guerry on Friday night.

"At this time, the state reserves the right to amend the Assault 1 charge to Attempted Murder based upon further investigation into this matter," prosecutors stated during Monday’s hearing.

Dig deeper:

In court, Guerry pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, multiple counts of robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon with a history of assaults and protection order violations, Guerry is legally barred from owning a gun.

In a brief moment of drama before leaving the courtroom, Guerry looked toward supporters in the audience and pleaded, "Come get me."

Majeed Guerry

The prosecution asked for $300,000 bail. However, the judge chose to set the bail at $150,000.

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