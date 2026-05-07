Seattle-area hit with major traffic disruptions this weekend

The Brief Major highway closures across western Washington this weekend will likely cause significant traffic delays and detours. Key routes impacted include SR 520, I-5, I-90, I-405, and SR 99, with many closures running from Friday night through early Monday. The North Cascades Highway remains closed after a rockslide, with reopening now expected around July 4.



Drivers across western Washington should prepare for serious travel delays this weekend, as there are several major road closures coming to the region's busiest highways.

Major sections of State Route 520, I-5, I-405, SR 99 and I-90 off ramps will be affected, so be prepared to take detours and run into traffic backups.

Cars creep along I-5 in Seattle, Wash., during the summer 2025 Revive I-5 construction project. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep reading for a full list of the road closures to expect for this weekend, May 8-10.

Major traffic disruptions in Seattle this weekend

Eastbound SR 520 from I-5 to Montlake Blvd: From 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, eastbound SR 520 will close between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard. The closure is necessary for the first major traffic shift of the Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project, as drivers will be moved onto a new temporary ramp once it reopens.

Southbound I-405 in Bellevue: Southbound I-405 will close between Coal Creek Parkway and SR 900/N. Southport Drive from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Drivers should expect significant delays in the Bellevue/Newcastle area.

SR 99 Tunnel/First Avenue Bridge: There are two major closures on SR 99 to look out for. Northbound lanes of the First Avenue Bridge will fully close from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Also, the SR 99 tunnel will fully close in both directions for maintenance from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge: The two left lanes of northbound I-5 will remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge for Revive I-5 work. The Express Lanes are running northbound 24/7.

Northbound I-5 to NE 130th St: Sound Transit will close the Exit 174 off-ramp in the Pinehurst area starting Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. This is the first of two consecutive weekend closures. Eastbound NE 130th St also remains closed over the I-5 overpass.

I-90 East to SR 18: The eastbound off-ramp to SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway will close from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be paving and making drainage improvements. Drivers should detour to Exit 27 and loop back via westbound I-90 to reach SR 18.

I-405 to NE 85th St: All ramps to and from NE 85th Street will close from 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Both directions of NE 85th Street will also be fully closed from 114th Ave NE to 120th Ave NE.

I-405/SR 522: Looking ahead to next weekend (May 15-18), NE Woodinville Drive will close in both directions near the interchange for ramp demolition.

SR 20 North Cascades Highway: WSDOT confirmed the North Cascades Highway will not reopen in time for Memorial Day after a rockslide. Crews are now working to stabilize the slope, with the target date for reopening set for July 4.

What you can do:

For the latest updates on traffic and travel times across Washington state, drivers can check WSDOT's real-time travel map.