Seattle high-rises connected by decommissioned Boeing 747 fuselage

The Brief A decommissioned Boeing 747 fuselage has been installed to connect two 47-story residential towers at 1200 Stewart Street, serving as a tribute to Seattle's aviation history. The plane was sourced from a California "boneyard" in 2019, disassembled, and shipped to Washington to be refurbished for use as unique office space within the development. The installation has become a major local attraction and social media sensation, with residents watching the project's six-year progression as it nears completion close to South Lake Union.



It's been called a tribute to Seattle's innovation in aviation, as a Boeing jet now connects two towers as part of the development underway at 1200 Stewart Street.

People have been marveling at the pivotal moment in the project nestled close to South Lake Union and Denny Triangle.

If you've been along Denny Way near Stewart Street, you've probably noticed a Boeing jet in between two buildings. It's an incredible feat and everyone's talking about it.

"Everyone I know, at work, they're all mentioning, ‘Hey, you see the plane?’ I'm like, ‘What plane?’ ‘The actual, the big plane, in like the middle of, like, Seattle,’" Isaias Reyes said.

Despite some turbulence along the way, the project at 1200 Stewart Street appears to truly be taking flight.

What they're saying:

Reyes, like Alistair Spence, is fascinated by a decommissioned Boeing 747 jet.

"I've been watching these buildings get built for the last six years and so, it started to die down, and then it got busy again, with big cranes, and I was wondering, what are they doing," Spence said.

The project, WB 1200, is described as two 47-story residential towers resting on three stories of commercial space.

The Boeing fuselage connects them and is expected to house office space, too.

It was purchased from the Victorville Boneyard in California in 2019, an airfield used to store and refurbish retired planes, according to a Westbank update from 2023.

It also said the plane was taken apart in Victorville, shipped to Washington State, and partially rebuilt and refurbished near Seattle.

"You think about the war effort, something like the Boeing Super Fortress, I mean, you know, those were outrageous concepts, you know, that changed the course of world history," Spence said.

It's a tremendous tribute, likely to create a new must-see attraction for visitors and residents alike, and for decades to come.

"I live so close to this, so even now, I purposely walk past just so I can see, like, how it's progressing every day," Reyes said.

FOX 13 Seattle talked with a number of people who said they've seen a lot of people talking about the installation on social media. They said they hope to go inside, themselves, when the project is finished.

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