Where is Jonathan Hoang? WA man with autism disappeared 1 year ago

The Brief Jonathan Hoang, a 21-year-old with autism, has been missing for one year after his family believes he was lured from his Arlington home by someone online. The family is offering a $100,000 reward and holding a candlelight vigil on March 30 at Juanita Beach Park in Kirkland, where he was last seen on surveillance. They are also championing the "Purple Alert Bill" to create an emergency alert system for missing people with cognitive disabilities, following the bill's recent failure to pass.



Monday marks one year since Jonathan Hoang disappeared. The 21-year-old has a developmental disability and vanished from his Arlington home on March 30, 2025.

FOX 13 Seattle sat down with Jonathan’s parents and talked with them about what this past year has been like.

"It’s been very hard. I don’t think without our family and friends and neighbors and volunteers, I don’t think we would’ve made it," Thao Hoang, Jonathan’s dad said. He and his wife Ann told FOX 13 Seattle that, even with so much support, they are surviving day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute.

"I miss his quirky sense of humor," Ann Hoang, Jonathan’s mom said.

What they're saying:

The family believes someone befriended Jonathan online and lured him out. His dad said because of his autism, it was unlike Jonathan to leave the house unannounced and without permission.

Aside from Jonathan being spotted on surveillance cameras in Kirkland nine months ago, he hasn’t been seen since.

"It’s like a living death to me, it’s as if we’re not part of this world anymore, we’re watching the world go by," Thao said.

It’s a death that’s now entered his dreams. Just last week, Jonathan’s dad dreamed that his wife had gone searching for Jonathan without him, and when he went to tell her that he was upset, he found her crying. When he reached to comfort her, he said his arm went through her.

"I realized in that moment that I had died for a long time, and Ann was still looking for him by herself, so that was really hard. I think we’ll always look for Jonathan, no matter how long it takes and maybe in the next world, we’ll still be looking for him," said Thao.

Jonathan’s mother Ann has since wrote a song for her son called "Back Where You Belong." She said the lyrics speak to her heart. She shared part of the lyrics with FOX 13 Seattle:

"Did they promise you the moon […] did they say they’ll give you Starbucks every day or did some sweet talker lure you away?"

Local perspective:

Starting on Tuesday, the family is holding seven days of actions for Jonathan, which includes urging the community to pass out flyers, changing their profile picture to a photo of Jonathan, and a candlelight vigil.

"We just want Jonathan home, and I’ll do anything to have him back home," Thao Hoang said.

"Jonathan is just a special, special boy, and he needs everyone’s help to find his way home," Ann Hoang said.

Ann’s song is currently being produced in New York. She hopes to get it back in time to play at the candlelight vigil on Monday, March 30th. The vigil will be held at S. Juanita Beach Park in Kirkland from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

What's next:

There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to finding Jonathan.

Earlier this month, the Hoang family was championing SB 6070, also known as the ‘Purple Alert Bill’ that would recognize endangered and missing people and create an alert similar to a Silver or Amber Alert, but for missing people with cognitive disabilities. The bill was close to passing but ultimately failed when it didn’t make it to the floor for a vote. The family is still working on it, and plan to push it next year. They add, Gov. Ferguson is an advocate of the bill.

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