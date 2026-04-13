Chili's returns to western WA, opening in Seattle airport by late May, early June

The Brief After years without a single location, western Washington will soon see a Chili's opening. The restaurant will be inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, as part of their expansion project. Airport officials are creating a visitor pass for those who want to eat there, but do not have a scheduled flight.



You'll soon be able to order fan favorites like the Triple Dipper again in western Washington as the new Chili's Restaurant at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is set to open by late May or early June.

Airport officials said there has been major interest as all Chili's locations closed in western Washington years ago.

There is a remaining location in Spokane.

What they're saying:

"Chili's has become a real popular item that we're kind of surprised about because, apparently, we're the only one that would be on the west side of the state," Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said.

The restaurant is slated to open just in time for an estimated 750,000 fans to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A sign for Chili's restaurant at Jacksonville Beach, Florida, USA. In Louisiana, three women were arrested after being accused of assaulting a Chili's hostess. (Credit: Getty)

"That's going to be part of the C Concourse expansion, so when we open that up, just before World Cup starts here, late May, early June, that'll be on the second level of the C Concourse," Cooper said.

It's no secret construction has been a theme at the Seattle area airport for some time. Cooper said the noise, detours, and wait will have been well worth it as the work at Concourse C is completed.

He said as the work in the concourse is revealed, travelers will see 10 new dining and retail spaces and visitors will see a beautiful, dramatic design.

What's next:

"It's going to be something people don't even realize is there because right now, it's just behind a white wall of construction, but as you're going to walk into it, it's going low ceiling, low ceiling, and boom, it's going to open up into this three-story space," Cooper said. "Lots more light. Lots more amenities. A big grandstand seating area. It'll even have a space for people with our free music program and an outlook for people who want to watch aircraft."

Chili's is a part of the grand plan to improve the experience for people arriving, departing, or connecting.

But what about those who aren't going anywhere, and just want to order a 3 for Me, some Chicken Crispers, or some Sizzling Fajitas?

Cooper said you can still enjoy the return of Chili's and the entirety of the new C Concourse.

"Our SEA Visitor Pass will still be an option. So, that's something that we're actually expecting to have for that lookout area space. If you're not traveling that day, you can get through security through a visitor pass, and then hang out in that lookout at SEA and watch aircraft if you want to," Cooper said.

Just remember, airport parking is not free, so plan accordingly.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Chili's for more information about the new location.

We've also asked if there are plans to open any other Chili's locations in western Washington outside of the airport.

For now, Chili's fans will have to keep working up their appetites ahead of the grand opening.

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