Airbnb tool shows Seattle homeowners how much they could earn during World Cup

The Brief Airbnb has launched a tool estimating how much Seattle residents can earn by renting out homes during the 2026 World Cup. Seattle will host six matches at Lumen Field, with demand for stays already rising sharply. Hosts in Seattle must have city permits to legally rent out their homes, or risk fines.



With the World Cup just around the corner in Seattle, Airbnb has launched a new tool showing how much Seattleites could earn by renting out their homes for the global tournament.

What To Know:

Seattle is hosting six World Cup matches at Lumen Field between June 15 and July 6, with the event expected to draw millions of visitors.

Whether you're a soccer fanatic who already secured tickets, or if you want to get out of town to avoid all the tourists, if you live in the Seattle area, you can make a pretty penny to rent out your home.

Airbnb's Host Earnings Calculator gives individualized estimates for World Cup bookings in Seattle based on location, availability and type of listing. Users can adjust how many days they plan to host and see how many matches fall within the timeframe.

Host Earnings Calculator Airbnb calculates rental costs in Seattle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

By the numbers:

According to the website, some Seattle homes could make up to $11,000 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though exact earnings across the city vary.

Airbnb says demand is already rising, with searches for stays in host cities up 80% during the tournament. The company is also offering $750 to new hosts who welcome their first guests by July 31.

Seattle residents must have a business license certificate and short-term regulatory license from the city to legally host, or risk fines. The annual permit costs about $75 per unit.

You can check out the World Cup Host Earning Calculator on Airbnb's website.

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