World Cup preparation underway as WA deals with officer shortage

The Brief Washington state prepares for 750,000 World Cup visitors amid ongoing law enforcement staffing shortages, ranking last nationally in officers per capita. Officials warn low staffing levels could strain security efforts at Seattle matches, citing heightened risks tied to large global events. Federal funding and increased hiring aim to bolster security, with local, state and national agencies coordinating response plans.



The Pacific Northwest is gearing up to welcome more than 750,000 soccer fans as the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues. But behind the excitement of six world-class matches at Lumen field is a troubling reality for law enforcement across the state.

"We are super, super excited about the World Cup coming," Chief of Police for the city of Kent, Rafael Paddila said. "But it does unfortunately highlight an ongoing situation in Washington state regarding staffing for law enforcement."

Padilla also serves as President for the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC). WASPC data shows that for the 15th consecutive year, Washington ranks 51st in the nation for officers per capita – lagging behind all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

While Washington's population has grown by more than a million people in the past 15 years, police staffing has failed to keep pace. The state currently averages just 1.37 officers per 1,000 residents, well below the national average of roughly 2.4.

"When you have a global event like that, it elevates concerns regarding terrorist attacks, and active shooters and all those nefarious things that we don't want to ever let happen here," explained Chief Padilla.

He believes the staffing issue boils down to how law enforcement is funded in Washington.

"There isn't an ongoing, dedicated statewide fund for law enforcement," Padilla said. "Unlike roads, unlike schools, unlike many critical infrastructure where there's state level funding, there isn't one for law enforcement."

To bridge the gap between low staffing and the high-security demands of a global event, the federal government announced a $32.1 million FEMA grant as part of a broader federal push to secure host cities. The funding is earmarked for overtime, equipment and affording additional security.

A spokesperson with Seattle Police says a more detailed plan for World Cup security will be released sometime this month.

Seattle Police Department is expected to deal with the bulk of the World Cup traffic. Despite the shortage, SPD is showing signs of a turnaround. After losing more than 600 officers since 2020, the department saw a hiring surge in 2025, bringing in 150 new officers – more than the previous two years combined.

The Washington State Patrol tells FOX 13 that World Cup matches are mandatory workdays for all troopers. Travelers can expect a heavy presence on the roads, with WSP ramping up DUI patrols to manage the mix of high-stakes sports and celebration.

The Department of Homeland Security is also expected to help.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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