Here's how to see the FIFA World Cup trophy in Seattle

The Brief The original 18-karat gold FIFA World Cup Trophy visited Seattle this week as part of a 150-day international tour leading up to the 2026 tournament. Former champion Gilberto Silva presented the trophy at Victory Hall, where fans can view the $242,700 prize before it moves to Bellevue Square on Tuesday. While only world champions are permitted to touch the trophy, the public can see it in person at scheduled stops in FIFA host cities across the region.



We are now just 66 days from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and as celebrations ramp up and excitement reaches a fever pitch, the original World Cup Trophy made a pit stop in Seattle this week!

You can't touch, but you can look — and the trophy will be in town all day Monday until it's carried off to tour the rest of the FIFA host cities.

What is the FIFA World Cup trophy?

The backstory:

The World Cup trophy, in its current form, was first introduced in 1974.

It is made of 18-karat gold and malachite, and costs an estimated $242,700 to produce. Since it is so valuable, the rule is that only FIFA world champions are on the special list to even touch the trophy!

The original trophy is on tour right now and is brought to each World Cup final. The names of each winning country are engraved at the bottom of the trophy space.

FIFA ambassador and former professional football player Gilberto Silva holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The tour began in January in Saudi Arabia, and this is the 20th year FIFA has taken it on the road.

It's a 150-day tour with 75 stops, and it will reach 30 members of FIFA, in all. So last night on Seattle Sports Live, Gilberto Silva, a member of the 2002 Brazil team that won the World Cup, shared what that trophy represents to champions like him.

What they're saying:

"As I played the final for your country in a tournament like the World Cup, [it] is something very unique, very special and, especially, when you win it as we did," said FIFA World Cup champion and FIFA ambassador Gilberto Silva in an interview with Seattle Sports Live.

Silva hoisted the trophy during a press conference at Seattle's Victory Hall on Monday morning.

Where can I see the FIFA World Cup trophy in Seattle?

What we know:

The trophy will be displayed at Victory Hall in SODO, and tickets to see the prize are long since sold out.

However, visitors can try their luck and wait in line. The trophy will be displayed from 2:00–9:00 p.m.

After Monday, the trophy will continue on its journey to the other major FIFA cities, including Vancouver, B.C. The first stop after Seattle?— Bellevue Square, Center Court from 3:00–8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets are not required, but organizers say visitors should expect to stand in line early.

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