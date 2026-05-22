'Seattle News Weekly': Investigating UW stabbing, World Cup prep

The Brief The latest episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast features a breakdown of the top local headlines, including tragic updates in the murder investigation of University of Washington student Juniper Blessing, upcoming FIFA World Cup logistics and a city homelessness initiative. Hosts Erin Mayovsky and Matthew Smith examined the complex layers of these regional stories, highlighting community impact, intense policy debates with White House officials and localized preparation for massive global events. The wide-ranging discussion emphasized a growing local demand for political accountability regarding regional mental health infrastructure and the human rights conversations surrounding international sports.



Seattle has seen some big headlines this week, including tragic developments in the murder of UW student Juniper Blessing, FIFA World Cup 2026 and Mayor Katie Wilson's homelessness encampment initiative.

On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13's Erin Mayovsky and Matthew Smith discuss the top stories of the week.

Investigation into the murder of Juniper Blessing

The hosts open the episode by revisiting the tragic murder of Juniper Blessing, a 19-year-old transgender University of Washington student who originally grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was stabbed 40 times in her apartment's laundry room.

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The hosts note that neighborhood and laundry room surveillance video of the suspect is scheduled for release. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Michael Leahy of Bellevue, who was caught three days after the crime and is facing murder charges.

Reporter Alejandra Guzman shares details of a memorial vigil held in Santa Fe, where family and friends remembered Juniper's love for atmospheric science, her gift for singing, and her remarkably kind, loving nature.

The tragic event sparks a conversation between the hosts regarding the regional lack of funded mental health treatment and recovery facilities, noting that local politicians need to be held accountable for providing community mental health tools and solutions.

"I think back to when I was 19 and what I had accomplished in life. And let me be honest, Erin, it was not a lot, you know, and it sounds a lot like Juniper had accomplished a lot. She touched a lot of people's lives. But beyond that, I just think about what else she could have done with that life." — Matthew Smith

FIFA World Cup security & ICE controversy

With the FIFA World Cup right around the corner, the hosts discuss the massive scale of safety and logistics coordinating across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Erin shares a clip from an interview with Andrew Giuliani, the Executive Director for the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup.

"What is the White House doing to assure that that is not going to happen, or is that going to happen right outside our stadiums? ... We do know that there have been events and times when immigrants that are here legally have been picked up and arrested, and they've been into the system, and it's taking them months to get out." — Erin Mayovsky during her interview with White House Liason Andrew Giuliani

The interview becomes heated when Erin presses Giuliani about whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be raiding or patrolling outside stadiums, which could deter local undocumented or legal immigrant families from attending.

Giuliani defends ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division, stating its presence is standard procedure to combat human trafficking and asserts that legal travelers have nothing to worry about.

Erin pushes back, citing a local "detainee list" including past instances where individuals (such as Will Castro and Julian Ortiz Valdez) spent months tied up in the Tacoma Detention Center.

Mayor Katie Wilson's homelessness encampment initiative

Shifting back to World Cup preparations, the hosts discuss Mayor Katie Wilson's ambitious initiative to move unhoused individuals off the streets and into indoor shelters or tiny homes.

Her target is to build 1,000 temporary housing units within 12 months (and 4,000 over 4 years), with 500 units supposed to be ready before the World Cup kick-off on June 15th.

The hosts play a story by FOX 13's Taylor Winkel that explains a newly approved emergency city ordinance that changes zoning laws for a year. It allows temporary housing villages to increase capacity from 100 to 150 people per site, gets sites up and running in 3 to 4 months instead of a year, and expands available beds across several Seattle neighborhoods.

"As a taxpayer, the the cold side of this, is wait, how much money do we spend? And what do we get for that? Do we help anyone with that? And then on the anecdotal side, any person help, just like we were talking about with mental health is a win." — Matthew Smith

World Cup volunteers and ‘How I Pride’ campaign

The hosts marvel at the fact that over 30,000 people applied for roughly 2,000 unpaid volunteer slots for the World Cup, noting that the selected volunteers received high-quality gear and outfits.

Seattle has designated June 26th as its official World Cup "Pride Match" and dropped a series of 13 promotional videos featuring local sports icons like Megan Rapinoe and Lou Barnes celebrating the city's LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.

The hosts highlight an interesting clash: the randomized FIFA draw scheduled Egypt and Iran to play on that exact day. Both nations are notoriously non-supportive of LGBTQIA+ relationships and even sent a letter to FIFA asking to distance themselves from external stadium events. Despite the political tensions, the hosts hope the global stage will serve as a positive educational moment for international viewers.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

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