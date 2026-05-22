WA teen shot on Metro bus in Auburn area, police search for suspects

The Brief Auburn police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot on a Metro bus near 29th Street Southeast and M Street Southeast Thursday night. The teen was found with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m., was in stable condition and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Police searched the area with a K9 unit and are reviewing surveillance video as they look for at least one suspect.



Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on a Metro bus in the Auburn area Thursday night.

What they're saying:

The Auburn Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting near 29th Street Southeast and M Street Southeast at around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. They were in stable condition, speaking with officers before being taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Officers set up a K9 track to search for a suspect, but did not bring anyone into custody.

Investigators know of at least one possible suspect, but say there could be more involved in this shooting. Authorities believe the suspect and the victim know each other.

Officers are now looking for surveillance video from the bus and from homes in the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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