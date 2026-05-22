Missing WA boater: US Coast Guard, RCAF launches search near Point Wilson

A boater was reported missing in Washington waters on Friday after reportedly falling off a vessel near the area of Point Wilson.

The United States Coast Guard Northwest, joined with the Royal Canadian Air Force, launched a search operation on May 22 for the person they say is believed to have fallen off a 12-foot vessel.

Several emergency, rescue, and search partners have joined in the search. In the meantime, their representatives are asking residents or visitors in the area to contact the USCG Sector Puget Sound with additional info they believe may be connected to this search.

United States Coast Guard Northwest posts photo of search mission related to missing Point Wilson boater

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