Sebastian Gomez nets goal, assist as Seattle Sounders earn 3-0 over Querétaro in Leagues Cup

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The Brief Sebastian Gomez scored his first goal just four minutes into his first career start for the Seattle Sounders and added an assist on Albert Rusnák's late goal in a 3-0 win over Querétaro in Leagues Cup on Sunday afternoon. Danny Musovski also scored and Paul Rothrock had a pair of assists as the Sounders won their first match in nearly three months. The victory was the first in any competition for the Sounders since a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on May 13, snapping a run of seven straight losses across all competitions.



Sebastian Gomez scored his first goal just four minutes into his first career start for the Seattle Sounders and added an assist on Albert Rusnák's late goal in a 3-0 win over Querétaro in Leagues Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Danny Musovski also scored and Paul Rothrock had a pair of assists as the Sounders won their first match in nearly three months.

The victory was the first in any competition for the Sounders since a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on May 13, snapping a run of seven straight losses across all competitions. The team was off for six weeks through June for the FIFA World Cup.

The Sounders are the defending Leagues Cup champions, beating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 3-0 in the final at Lumen Field last year. However, Seattle has been struggling heavily with numerous players sidelined with injuries this summer. The Sounders lost their 2026 Leagues Cup opener 3-0 to Toluca FC on Wednesday night in a match that was even more lopsided than the final result.

Gomez's goal set the tone early for the Sounders. A full-field buildup led to Paul Rothrock finding a crashing Gomez on the backside of the goal for a finish past goalkeeper José Hernández for the 1-0 lead.

Rothrock picked up another assist on Musovski's goal in the 41st minute. A through ball from Peter Kingston sprung Rothrock on a run up the left flank. He then found Musovski, who contorted to direct the ball into the goal for a 2-0 at halftime.

Musovski and Gomez then combined to tee up a shot for Rusnák from the top of the box in the 68th minute for a 3-0 lead.

Seattle will face Chivas de Guadalajara at Lumen Field on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in the final match of group play for Leagues Cup. Only four teams each from MLS and Liga MX advance to the knockout stages. The 3-0 loss to Toluca will make it difficult for Seattle to advance.

Pedro de la Vega entered as a substitute for the Sounders in the 77th minute for his first action of the year since a significant knee injury last October. However, it was a short-lived return as he left for the locker room before the match was over.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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