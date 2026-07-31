Injuries continue for Seattle Sounders ahead of rematch with Timbers after 5-1 loss

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The Brief The Seattle Sounders will enter Saturday's Cascadia rematch against the Portland Timbers with additional injury problems as they look to avenge a 5-1 loss to their I-5 rival to the south. Defender Yeimar Gómez Andrade and midfielder Hassani Dotson are each expected to miss multiple weeks due to injuries, head coach Brian Schmetzer said on Friday. Andrade and Dotson join forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan, who are both out another three-to-four weeks with quadriceps injuries. Pedro de la Vega is also not yet ready to return to action as he continues to work back from a knee injury last season.



The Seattle Sounders will enter Saturday's Cascadia rematch against the Portland Timbers with additional injury problems as they look to avenge a 5-1 loss to their I-5 rival to the south.

Defender Yeimar Gómez Andrade and midfielder Hassani Dotson are each expected to miss multiple weeks due to injuries, head coach Brian Schmetzer said on Friday.

Andrade injured his calf and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, while Dotson will be out two-to-three weeks with a hamstring injury.

"Residual from that last game," Schmetzer said of Dotson. "He tried to push through it. … We just got an MRI done. There's a little bit of damage."

Andrade and Dotson join forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan, who are both out another three-to-four weeks with quadriceps injuries. Pedro de la Vega is also not yet ready to return to action as he continues to work back from a knee injury last season.

"We'll make adjustments. We believe in the young kids. They'll come in and give a good effort against our arch rival," Schmetzer said.

Additionally, Kim Kee-hee (hamstring) and Alex Roldan (hip) are officially listed as questionable.

Portland beat the Sounders 5-1 at Lumen Field on July 16. It was the worst loss for the Sounders in the MLS history of the rivalry with the Timbers, and the most goals Portland has ever scored at Lumen Field.

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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