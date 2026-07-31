ENHYPEN shares what's next after bringing BLOOD SAGA tour to Tacoma

One of K-pop's biggest names, ENHYPEN, returned to Tacoma on July 26 as part of their 'BLOOD SAGA' World Tour, bringing the cinematic vampire universe they’ve become known for to fans in the Pacific Northwest.

This marked the group’s second Washington stop since 2024, and member Jay’s second time performing in his home state.

"It’s been two years, but the time flies really fast for us, so I didn’t realize it was that long. It’s great to be back home," JAY tells FOX 13 Seattle.

(from X account @ENHYPEN)

Throughout the show, ENHYPEN performed fan-favorite tracks with newer material, blending their signature vampire storyline into elaborate stage production, cinematic visuals on-screen and powerful choreography.

With choreography for nearly every song, and placements on stage to remember, the group had a lot to prepare on this tour.

"We go through a lot of preparation before we even go on tour. Back in Korea we would practice a lot, so I think we got the performance down, but the thing that I'll say struggled a little bit is when we go to a new city, we try to speak their language as much as possible..So we try to do that, but because we travel almost every second day, it gets really confusing remembering which language to speak in which countries or cities," JAKE explains.

Since debuting in 2020, ENHYPEN has built a global fanbase that has followed the group through each chapter of their career. Even after performing in arenas around the world, the members say the fans continue to leave the biggest impression.

"For the encore segments of our concerts, our company used to prepare the slogans. But now, ENGENEs prepare them themselves. ENGENEs create these events on their own, like with heart-shaped paper, or handmade slogans. It's really amazing to see," member NI-KI says.

While thousands of ENGENEs packed the Tacoma Dome to welcome the group back to Washington, the concert also served as a preview of what's next.

Before kicking off the North American leg of the tour, ENHYPEN unveiled plans for their next album, 'THE SIN : BLISS,' giving fans even more to anticipate beyond the live performances on stage.

What they're saying:

"Just like the album title suggests, we feel 'bliss' while we're on the run, but along the way, we also experience various other emotions, not just bliss. We tried to capture those emotions in this album. It's essentially a continuation of the previous album, so you'll be able to enjoy a more colorful story than before. The songs are great as well, so we hope you look forward to them," JUNGWON adds.

While they can’t reveal too much, they tell FOX13 that they are most excited for fans to hear the song "Checkmate," describing it as a dark techno track that is new for them, as well as the title track, "Bloody Paradise," a song they say suits the album's concept the best.

The album will continue the vampire concept the group has been a fan of, and they say that lore has a long history, so they can’t wait to explore it further.

"A few days ago, we got to see the physical albums. Since there are various album versions to choose from, some with a very intense vibe, while others have a vibe that ENGENEs would definitely love. When it comes to the overall vibe of the album, not only in terms of our vocals but also the music, it feels very powerful," SUNGHOON adds.

Tacoma was the third North American stop on their ‘BLOOD SAGA’ tour, and they have many more international cities ahead, but what doesn’t change for the members is the message they hope to leave behind.

"As we continue our world tour, of course, it's a way for us to introduce ourselves and connect with our fans. But as an artist who performs onstage, I hope that when our fans and audiences see us, they can feel our energy, and that makes me want to share more positive influence with people," SUNOO says.

The energy inside the Tacoma Dome was something the members said they'd carry with them throughout the rest of the tour. For Jay especially, returning to perform in his home state once again made the stop particularly meaningful, while the support from ENGENEs served as another reminder of the connection they've built with fans.

With 'THE SIN : BLISS' just weeks away from release on August 21, fans have more to look forward to as the members continue their tour across the world.

"We believe that this album is going to be the best album you can find from ENHYPEN at this moment. We truly believe in that," JAY concludes.

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