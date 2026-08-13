Tacoma, WA shooting: 3-year-old hurt, 2 suspects arrested

The Brief Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in Tacoma on Thursday, and two suspects have been arrested. Both victims suffered grazing wounds and are in stable condition. A relative said one victim is 3 years old, and details about what led to the shooting remain under investigation.



Two people were arrested after a shooting injured two juveniles in Tacoma on Thursday.

What we know:

Tacoma police got the call just before 6 p.m. about shots being fired along South 37th Street and South Alaska Street. It happened about a block east of Reed Elementary School.

Tacoma police patrol cars are parked at the scene of a shooting on Aug. 13, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Officers arrived on scene and found two victims, who police described as juveniles.

Both victims had grazing wounds and were hospitalized, but are in stable condition, police said.

In a later update, police said they had arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 spoke with a man who said he was the uncle of one of the victims, saying his 3-year-old nephew was shot in the arm and hospitalized, but is expected to be ok.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any information about the suspects.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Police will release more details as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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