Seattle residents react as recall push targets Mayor Katie Wilson

The Brief Organizers have filed a recall petition against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, citing public safety concerns, neighborhood crime, and her firing of the police chief. Wilson’s office dismissed the petition as meritless, pointing to progress on crisis response, housing expansion, and city affordability initiatives. The petition must clear several legal review steps in court before organizers can officially begin collecting voter signatures.



A recall effort is underway against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, marking the first recall attempt directed at a Seattle mayor since 2020.

The petition faces several legal review steps before organizers can officially begin gathering signatures from voters.

Seattle residents express frustration over city leadership

What they're saying:

Reactions to the potential recall vary across Seattle neighborhoods, with several residents voicing frustration over public safety and city management.

Elizabeth White, a lifelong Central District resident who has lived in the same home for 74 years, questioned the administration's direction.

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"You get rid of the police chief, but where are you at? You don't need to be sitting there either," White said. "I'm waiting to see do I need to step in and try and help with that because she's not doing what she said she's going to do, and if you can't do what you said you're going to do, you need to step back."

In the Chinatown-International District, restaurant owner Henry Ku noted that public safety concerns in his area remain severe.

"You can see my back. You know? Even worse than before," Ku said. "We as citizens, we only wish [that] we have a clean, beautiful city and safety. What [do] you give to us? So simple. Proof. Show us what you can do."

Mixed support across city neighborhoods

In Queen Anne, resident Lars Mattsson supported the effort to remove the mayor from office.

"I'm happy with it. I really think it's a good idea. I don't think she should have been elected in the first place," Mattsson said.

While several residents declined to speak on camera due to the politically charged nature of the topic, Mayor Wilson continues to hold support in the city.

Some praised her performance and noted they would vote for her again, while critics insist the city needs a change in leadership.

Recall charges target public safety and management decisions

According to King County Elections documents, the pair behind the recall push cited multiple grievances regarding municipal leadership and public safety.

Key issues highlighted in the filing include the removal of Police Chief Shon Barnes during the investigation into the Bite of Seattle shooting, the city's handling of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and unaddressed crime in the North Aurora neighborhood and the Chinatown-International District.

Office of the Mayor responds

The other side:

In response to the petition, the Office of the Mayor released a statement defending her administration's record and commitment to the city:

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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