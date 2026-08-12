3 arrested after shooting at Seattle police officers
SEATTLE - Three people are in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in Seattle's South Beacon Hill neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon.
Details are scarce, but the Seattle Police Department reports that three suspects shot at officers near the intersection of S Cloverdale St and Martin Luther King Jr. Way S, in Seattle's South Beacon Hill neighborhood.
No officers were injured by gunfire, authorities say.
It is not yet known what led up to shots being fired, or if officers returned fire.
The Seattle Police Department says more information will be provided when available.
FOX 13 Seattle has a crew headed to the location.
Seattle police investigate the crime scene where officers were allegedly shot at on MLK Way and Cloverdale Street on Aug. 12, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.