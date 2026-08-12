3 arrested after shooting at Seattle police officers

The Brief Three suspects were taken into custody after allegedly shooting at Seattle police officers in the South Beacon Hill neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon. No officers were injured by the gunfire, and it remains unknown what led to the shooting or if police returned fire. The Seattle Police Department is actively investigating the incident and plans to release further details when available.



Three people are in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in Seattle's South Beacon Hill neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon.

Details are scarce, but the Seattle Police Department reports that three suspects shot at officers near the intersection of S Cloverdale St and Martin Luther King Jr. Way S, in Seattle's South Beacon Hill neighborhood.

No officers were injured by gunfire, authorities say.

It is not yet known what led up to shots being fired, or if officers returned fire.

The Seattle Police Department says more information will be provided when available.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew headed to the location.

Seattle police investigate the crime scene where officers were allegedly shot at on MLK Way and Cloverdale Street on Aug. 12, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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