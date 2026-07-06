Four injured in overnight shooting in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood

The Brief Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Beacon Hill neighborhood that left four people injured early Monday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of Swift Avenue South and South Albro Place at approximately 1:15 a.m., but no suspects are currently in custody. Two 18-year-old female victims were hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, while information on the other two victims remains limited.



Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that left four people injured Monday morning.

Beacon Hill shooting: 4 injured, Seattle police search for suspect

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Swift Avenue South and South Albro Place at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.

SPD reported that while four victims were injured in the shooting, no suspects were in custody as of Monday morning.

Two of the victims were 18-year-old women, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center – one in serious condition and the other in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Information regarding the other two victims and what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department.

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